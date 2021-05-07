Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,471,000 after acquiring an additional 217,234 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.54. 855,535 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.72 and its 200 day moving average is $116.78. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.