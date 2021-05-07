Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 60,378 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 1.5% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.05. 412,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,687,023. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average is $67.14.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

