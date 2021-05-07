Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of ORC stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 27,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,840. The firm has a market cap of $523.98 million, a P/E ratio of 183.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

