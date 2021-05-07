Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $112.00 at Loop Capital

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.24.
Shares of NYSE OC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.41. 6,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.
In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
