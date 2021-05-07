Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $112.00 at Loop Capital

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.24.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.41. 6,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

