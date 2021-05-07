MetLife (NYSE:MET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

MetLife (NYSE:MET) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE MET traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. 135,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

