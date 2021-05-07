B. Riley Downgrades Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Neutral

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,438. The company has a market capitalization of $185.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,307,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale Booth acquired 4,800 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the first quarter worth $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the first quarter worth $108,000.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

