Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Insperity stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $88.14. 382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,362. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,919 shares of company stock worth $2,641,635 over the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Insperity by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $883,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

