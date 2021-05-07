Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $606.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average is $113.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

