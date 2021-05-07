Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 235 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $842.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 95.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $501.13 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $787.77 and a 200-day moving average of $765.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $512,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,032,921 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

