Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 186.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.71.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $75.12 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

