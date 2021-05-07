Shayne & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Shayne & CO. LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Spain ETF makes up about 0.4% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Shayne & CO. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,040,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 101,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,879 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWP traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,615. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

