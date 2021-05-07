Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.36. 11,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,677. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.