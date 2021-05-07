McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $260.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $234.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.53. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $175.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

