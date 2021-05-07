Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.00.

Ingredion stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.82. 7,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $83.34. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,614,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,181,000 after buying an additional 61,149 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after buying an additional 465,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,166,000 after acquiring an additional 85,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

