Zacks Investment Research Lowers Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NYSE LPI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.23. 10,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 184,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

