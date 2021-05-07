TCF National Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TCF National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 110.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.75. The stock had a trading volume of 68,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,475. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.