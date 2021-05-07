TCF National Bank Has $9.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

TCF National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of TCF National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,343. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $90.09 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

