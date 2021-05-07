Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.060 EPS.

ELAN traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 104,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.13.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

