The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Kroger (NYSE:KR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. 267,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,594,295. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter worth $29,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

