Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.31

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 5487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

HSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $14,841,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 649,536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2,382.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 274,069 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

