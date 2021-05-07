Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Down 12%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares dropped 12% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 3,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 243,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

VOR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.73.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,318,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

