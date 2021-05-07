BITTO (BITTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $877,569.85

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITTO has a total market cap of $877,569.85 and $123,469.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00067251 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003127 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.59 or 0.00689938 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO (BITTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

