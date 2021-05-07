American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report $193.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.30 million and the highest is $201.00 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $185.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $887.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $878.88 million to $903.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $963.49 million, with estimates ranging from $948.80 million to $987.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of ACC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

