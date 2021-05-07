TCF National Bank Decreases Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF National Bank trimmed its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,973 shares during the quarter. TCF Financial accounts for approximately 4.5% of TCF National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $39,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,359,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,127,000 after purchasing an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,291,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,419. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCF Financial stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,347. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

