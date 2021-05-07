Shard Tops One Day Trading Volume of $179,128.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a market capitalization of $21.63 million and approximately $179,128.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shard has traded up 389.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000135 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000150 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Shard

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

