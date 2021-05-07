BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 21,654 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 694,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,654 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.61. 849,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,786,922. The firm has a market cap of $260.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

