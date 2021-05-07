Arnhold LLC Has $379,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Arnhold LLC lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,366 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 861,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 83,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 87,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 761,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 178,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,762. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

