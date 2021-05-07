BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,261 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $53,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,168,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.