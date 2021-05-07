Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, the company is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. Equinor is also a leading seller of crude oil. Notably, the integrated firm’s key strategy is to capitalize on the renewable energy space. Thus, to combat climate change, the company is investing actively in renewable energy projects, comprising power generation from solar & wind energy. Its massive Dogger Bank Wind project is commendable. Notably, the company recently reported strong quarterly earnings were owing to higher commodity prices and significant contributions from renewables. On top of that, the energy major’s board of directors proposed a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share, representing a hike of 25% from the prior dividend.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQNR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Santander downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. 97,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

