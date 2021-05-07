SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,813. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

