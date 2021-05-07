Compass (NYSE:COMP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Compass alerts:

COMP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,607. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.