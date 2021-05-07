Raymond James Lowers FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) to Underperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of FFG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,222. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.17. FBL Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

