Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GPI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.11.

GPI traded down $4.15 on Tuesday, reaching $170.75. 1,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.23. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

In other news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

