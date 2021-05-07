The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $325.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target boosted by Argus from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Sherwin-Williams from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $304.83.

Shares of SHW traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $284.71. 6,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,328. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.70. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $175.40 and a 12 month high of $286.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,788,971,000 after acquiring an additional 78,444 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

