Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Square comprises about 3.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Square by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Square by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.62.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,364,264 shares of company stock worth $328,210,795 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $12.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.85. 319,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,474,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 383.05, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

