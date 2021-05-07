William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). William Blair has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 71,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,306. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Under Armour by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $2,594,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 2,112.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Under Armour by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $758,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

