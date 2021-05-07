Sitrin Capital Management LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up about 2.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,201. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

