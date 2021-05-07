BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 293,523 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.50% of Open Text worth $64,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 204,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 151,814 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Open Text by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,185,000 after buying an additional 1,236,644 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 544,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Open Text by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

