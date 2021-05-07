BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 576,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 381,712 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $74,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $137.12. 14,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,715. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $66.61 and a 52 week high of $138.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.02. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of -188.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

