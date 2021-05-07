BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $82.91 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,061,456 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.32% of TELUS worth $82,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $21.68. 42,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,798. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TU. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.