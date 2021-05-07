Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,698,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $2.57 on Friday, reaching $256.70. 2,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.62. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

