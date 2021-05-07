Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 4,450 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.71.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,131. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

