Raymond James Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $140.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

OSK has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Oshkosh stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,558. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $132.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,531. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

