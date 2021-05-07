Auxano Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

GD traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,906. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.92. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

