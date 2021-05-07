Brokerages Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price at $149.15

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.58.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,696. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEGA traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.