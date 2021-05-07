Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%.

AMPY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a market cap of $115.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.31.

In other news, insider Anthony William Lopez sold 18,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $61,380.00. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

