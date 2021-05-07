Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%.

ARLO stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 22,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,413. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $542.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

