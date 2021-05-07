Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $288.00 at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Barclays from $269.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.80.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $4.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.91. 926,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,458,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $175.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

