Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $729.10 million-$743.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.32 million.Avanos Medical also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.10-1.25 EPS.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,229. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

