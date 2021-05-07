Wells Fargo & Company Raises Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $140.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.27.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $118.58. 42,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 89.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

